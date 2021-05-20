Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.