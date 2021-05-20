NewGen Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Savior LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.