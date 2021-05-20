NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 97,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHBCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

DHB Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 34,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

