NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $74.29. 10,697,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.