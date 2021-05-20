Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NOK stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

