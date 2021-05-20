Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NOMD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 24,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

