Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.