Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Nordstrom posted earnings per share of ($2.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 34,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,530. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

