Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.82. 46,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

