North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $401.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

