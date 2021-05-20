Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.83

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 25522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.