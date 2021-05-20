NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to C$13.75 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6417 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

