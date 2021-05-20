nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00418651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00220401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00974776 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

