Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $142.14 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

