Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $142.14 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.