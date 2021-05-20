NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.14 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 357,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

NCNA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

