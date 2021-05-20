Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $31.10 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $875,974.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.90 or 0.01173371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.17 or 0.09740280 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

