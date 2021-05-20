NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $207.25 million and $48.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.31 or 0.01065102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.66 or 0.09176545 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,134,334 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

