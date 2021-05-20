NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $562.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.85 and its 200-day moving average is $548.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.