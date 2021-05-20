NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

