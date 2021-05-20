O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

