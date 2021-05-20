O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Zendesk by 191.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 41.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,065 shares of company stock worth $26,369,577 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

