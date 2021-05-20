O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $6.57 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -181.51 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800,654 shares of company stock worth $59,544,735. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

