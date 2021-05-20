O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 154,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $222.30 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.