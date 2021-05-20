O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,673,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 in the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

