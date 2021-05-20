O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.45 and a 200-day moving average of $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.