OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.85

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OERLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.