OceanEx Token Market Cap Reaches $11.39 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $665,734.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00403538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00957141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033491 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

