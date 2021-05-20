Odyssey Trading Down 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00094305 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.