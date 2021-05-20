OKB 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.24 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, OKB has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for $20.93 or 0.00051964 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.01182601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.57 or 0.09786113 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

