Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $269.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

