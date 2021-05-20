Omni Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00014116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $387,303.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,211 coins and its circulating supply is 562,895 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

