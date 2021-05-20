Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

