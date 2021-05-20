Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 332.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

ONTX stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

