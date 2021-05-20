OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
NYSE ONE opened at $2.32 on Thursday. OneSmart International Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $373.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.17.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile
