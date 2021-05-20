Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -321.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

