Ontology Gas (ONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $132.74 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $242.13 million and approximately $132.74 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,966,423 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

