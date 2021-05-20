Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $55.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTEX opened at $45.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

