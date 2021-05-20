Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The company has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

