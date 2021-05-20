Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $47.90. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 145,640 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

