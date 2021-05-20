Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

ORTX stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.