Orient Walt Reaches One Day Volume of $599,683.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.49 million and $599,683.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00388520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00220242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004304 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00976312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

