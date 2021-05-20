Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 446,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,082. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.