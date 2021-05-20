Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

