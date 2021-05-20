Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,620. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

