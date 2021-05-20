Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 7,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,948. Ouster has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

