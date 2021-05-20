Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $510,120.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,492,016.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.