Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 427,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $14.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.