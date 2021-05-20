PagSeguro Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the average volume of 385 put options.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.