Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$50.00.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

PAAS opened at C$40.08 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

