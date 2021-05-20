Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.91

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.91 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,401,954 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £175.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

